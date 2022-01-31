Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'doing everything to make deal happen' for £34.2m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur are desperate for Tanguy Ndombele to seal his return to Lyon before tonight's 11pm deadline, according to Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge.

Spurs forked out a club-record fee which could rise to £62.8million as they prised the central midfielder away from Lyon two-and-a-half years ago, but it appears likely that he will be back on his former employers' books before the transfer window slams shut.

What's the latest news involving Ndombele?

Ndombele touched down in France last night, with the 25-year-old heading back to his homeland ahead of completing a deadline day switch.

It comes after Sky Sports revealed Lyon had entered advanced talks with Tottenham over the loan signing of Ndombele.

The report suggests discussions have been held over a straight loan until the end of the season, meaning he would head back to north London in the summer, but the Ligue 1 outfit are understood to be pushing for an option to buy.

Ndombele had also been linked with securing a switch back to his homeland with Paris Saint-Germain for extensive periods of the window but a move collapsed due to the title chasers being unable to offload any of their fringe players.

But it has not just been French clubs being linked with Ndombele ahead of tonight's deadline as Everton, Valencia and Bayer Leverkusen have been keeping tabs on his situation at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What has Michael Bridge said about Ndombele?

Bridge has claimed that Spurs are keen to see Ndombele temporarily move onto pastures new in a bid to rediscover the form which made them fork out such a substantial sum for his services.

The Sky Sports reporter understands the central midfielder's most likely destination, amid extensive interest, is Lyon.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "Tanguy Ndombele is Tottenham's record signing and he's potentially going back to Lyon.

"Spurs are doing everything to make it happen."

Why is Ndombele surplus to requirements at Spurs?

Ndombele has played under five different managers since heading to Tottenham - Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho, caretaker Ryan Mason, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte - but he has failed to truly convince any of them that he is deserving of a regular starting spot.

As a result, despite making a goalscoring debut against Aston Villa in August 2019, he has gone on to only register 92 appearances for the Premier League side.

Ndombele - who is valued at £34.2million by Transfermarkt - has not been in the squad since the FA Cup third round win over Morecambe earlier this month, when he was booed off the pitch while being substituted.

That response from the fanbase led to Spurs boss Conte being willing to listen to offers during the remainder of the transfer window.

