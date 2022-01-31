Newcastle transfer news: 'Progressing well' - Magpies set to sign £25m star on Deadline Day

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has claimed that Newcastle are closing in on signing Reims striker Hugo Ekitike on Deadline Day.

The final day of the transfer window promises to be a busy one for the North-East club as Eddie Howe bids to improve his squad, and Ekitike could be one to player to arrive on Tyneside.

What's the latest transfer news involving Ekitike?

The 19-year-old has been linked with a move away from Ligue 1 this month, with Newcastle taking a particular interest in the forward.

According to The Telegraph's Luke Edwards, Newcastle have been turned down by Reims earlier in the window, but they are now making progress in their talks with the French club and are looking likely to land the talented prospect.

What has Jones said about Ekitike potentially joining Newcastle?

Jones has confirmed that Newcastle have made some positive strides towards getting a deal done, and he has backed the Magpies to bring in the attacker before Monday's 11pm deadline.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Ekitike is progressing very well - from what I’m told it is looking like he’s the new forward being brought in today."

What are Ekitike's stats this season?

The teenager, who is reportedly valued at £25m by his current employers, has had a breakthrough season in his homeland in 2021/22.

Prior to the current campaign, he had only played twice in France's top-flight, but his lack of experience has not been an issue in recent months.

In 19 league appearances for Reims, he has scored eight goals, which has included bagging a brace against Nantes back in September, plus finding the net away at Lyon and Marseille.

The 6 foot 3 striker has also proven that he is more than just a goalscorer as he has also chipped in with three assists for his teammates.

As per WhoScored, he also ranks highest in the Reims squad when it comes to aerial duels won (43), plus features in the top three for dribbles successfully completed (15).

This highlights that he is already a well-rounded player at such a tender age, and this has led to him receiving an average WhoScored match rating of 6.76 this season, which puts him in the top five when compared to his teammates.

