Leeds transfer news: Major update emerges on potential Deadline Day move for £20m star

Leeds United are set to fail in their mission to land Brenden Aaronson before tonight's 11pm transfer deadline, according to Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa has been unable to welcome any fresh faces to Elland Road since the window opened at the turn of the year and it appears he is going to be frustrated in his pursuit of Red Bull Salzburg man Aaronson.

What's the latest news involving Aaronson?

The Yorkshire Evening Post have hinted the possibility of submitting a third bid for Aaronson has not been ruled out by Leeds.

The report suggests the American creative midfielder remains the Yorkshire club's priority target despite being foiled in their attempts to seal his services.

It became clear Leeds were going to find it difficult to prise Aaronson away from Salzburg when their opening bid of £15million was turned down by the Austrian outfit.

Although the Whites returned with an improved offer of £20million, that has still proved not to be enough to tempt Salzburg into selling the 21-year-old.

Salzburg are not wanting to offload Aaronson after the 17-cap United States international, who started his homeland's 2-0 World Cup qualifying defeat to Canada last night, has played a key role in their promising season so far.

They are set to go head-to-head with Bayern Munich after booking their place in the last 16 of the Champions League and are leading the way in the Austrian Bundesliga.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Aaronson?

Taylor understands there is no chance of Leeds being able to strike a deal with Salzburg before tonight's 11pm deadline.

The journalist believes the Aaronson's current employers are adamant that he is not for sale this month.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "It's probably not what Leeds fans want to hear but a lot of people were questioning whether Salzburg's stance was just trying to get Leeds to raise their offer to as high as they can and then they would take it at the end. But, legitimately, they don't want to lose anyone."

Will Leeds return for Aaronson at the end of the season?

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds are confident of tying up a deal which will see the attacking midfielder head to Elland Road in the summer.

The report suggests sporting director Victor Orta has travelled to Salzburg in a bid to negotiate his switch.

Leeds' hopes of eventually striking a deal could be helped by the fact The Athletic's Phil Hay has revealed Aaronson is keen to swap the Austrian Bundesliga for the Whites.

Also, he has previously admitted his dream is to eventually earn a transfer to the Premier League.

