Crystal Palace transfer news: Deadline Day claim emerges on potential deal for 74-goal star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has admitted that he would be surprised if Crystal Palace make a last-minute bid to try to sign Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey on Deadline Day.

Ramsey has been linked with a move away from Turin this month, but Bridge feels he is unlikely to end up at Selhurst Park.

What's the latest transfer news involving Ramsey?

Ramsey has not started a single game in Serie A in 2021/22 since he played an hour on the opening day of the season, but he has still been attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs.

Palace, Newcastle and Burnley have all reportedly approached the Welshman, but it has been claimed that the 31-year-old has rejected the three English clubs.

Further reports have since emerged stating that Wolves have been offered the opportunity to sign Ramsey on loan until the end of the season.

Ralf Rangnick STRUGGLING at Man United! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

What has Bridge said about Ramsey's future?

With it being reported that Ramsey has already knocked back the opportunity to join Palace, Bridge does not expect the south London club to try to convince him to change his mind in the remaining hours of the transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about the possibility of Palace making a late play for the 71-cap international, Bridge said: “I’d be surprised if they did, because Will Hughes is playing really well at the moment. I don’t think Palace need anyone in that midfield to be honest.”

1 of 10 What year was Selhurst Park built? 1920 1922 1924 1926

Do Palace need to sign a midfielder before the deadline?

The Eagles have been heavily linked with Donny van de Beek since last week, but the Manchester United midfielder is understood to have chosen to join Everton on loan instead.

This suggests that Patrick Vieira is keen on bolstering his midfield before the window closes. However, as Bridge mentioned, the French coach does already have some strong options at his disposal in this area of the pitch.

Hughes has stepped in and started to show his class in the middle of the park recently, while Conor Gallagher has been a revelation, registering 10 goal contributions in the top-flight this term.

Furthermore, Ramsey, who has scored 74 goals in his club career, has been battling with fitness issues throughout this season, so it is unclear as to whether he is actually in good enough condition to make a telling impact at Palace.

With this in mind, Palace may be better off sticking with what they've got for the moment, and revisiting the situation in the summer.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: Rumours, Deadline and Everything You Need to Know

News Now - Sport News