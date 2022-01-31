Newcastle transfer news: Magpies plan to sign five players by 11pm tonight

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United could make as many as five signings by the time the transfer window closes tonight at 11pm, according to journalist Dean Jones.

It's already been a hectic month in the transfer market for the Magpies, but their January window could end with a bang.

What's the latest news involving Newcastle?

Newcastle's business has been arguably the biggest story of the January transfer window, following PIF's Saudi-lead takeover of the club back in October.

A huge financial influx combined with the threat of relegation, Newcastle have needed reinforcements this month and have managed to bring some in.

They've already signed England international Kieran Trippier, former Burnley front-man Chris Wood and up-and-coming midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon.

But it always felt as though some of Newcastle's business would inevitably end up being concluded on Deadline Day, and Jones has suggested the Magpies could make more signings today alone than they have in the last 30.

Rangnick not at Old Trafford next season?! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

What has Dean Jones said about Newcastle's Deadline Day?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones has made the mind-blowing claim that Newcastle could end up signing five players by the time the clock strikes 11 this evening.

He told GMS: "This is a busy, busy day for Newcastle. If everything goes to plan we’ll see five players signed by the deadline."

Which five players could Newcastle sign today?

Let's start with what we already know.

Newcastle have reached an agreement with Brighton over Toon-supporting towering defender Dan Burn, so that deal will most likely go through today.

The Magpies also appear set to sign Aston Villa left-back Matt Targett on loan, further bolstering Eddie Howe's defensive options.

And there has been increased speculation this morning that Newcastle are pushing to sign Reims striker Hugo Ekitike.

1 of 7 Do you know this obscure player Newcastle signed in the January transfer window? Davide Santon Valentino Lazaro Rémy Cabella Remie Streete

So that's three signings that already look more than likely to get over the line.

In terms of the other two, suggestions of a late loan move for Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard resurfaced on Sunday after a deal appeared on the verge of collapse earlier in the transfer window. Speculation on that front has continued today.

Newcastle have also been linked with a loan deal for fellow Old Trafford star Dean Henderson, although they won't be allowed to sign two loan players from the same Premier League club, so that's a case of either/or with Lingard.

Elsewhere, Duvan Zapata has been strongly linked, while Tottenham outcast Dele Alli has been mentioned as a potential signing as well.

News Now - Sport News