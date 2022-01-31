Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

George Russell has said that the last few years of experience he has got in Formula 1 will help him become a hopeful success with Mercedes as he joins the Silver Arrows for 2022.

The British driver joins 7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at the 8-time Constructors' champions this year, and many are excited to see how he is going to deal with the heightened expectancy that comes with driving for a leading team on the grid.

Certainly, it's a shift from where he has been in recent years with the Williams team, who have struggled down near the wrong end of the grid, though 2021 was a better season for them, with them led by Russell, and the Briton is now eager to use those experiences in his new challenge.

Russell was asked recently whether drivers get faster or whether it was a case of them getting more consistent with experience and his reply put him firmly in support of the latter theory:

“Absolutely, I totally agree.

"I don't believe a driver gets quicker. They do get better, more consistent and probably what has allowed me to do that is having a better understanding of the technical side.

“What does it take to get the tyres in the right window to start a lap? How do you deal with your out laps to make sure you're in the right position, not in too much traffic? If there is traffic, how do you deal with that? What do you need to do differently if a tyre is too hot or too cold?

“Having built up that toolbox of experience knowing, right, I couldn't have the perfect out lap because there was some traffic in sector three so I'm going to be slightly under the limit at turn one, but then from turn two onwards the tyre should be in a good window to be able to go from there.

“If you go banzai into turn one and the tyres are slightly too cold, your lap's gone. So [it is about] understanding these limitations.

“Then when you get into a race that's the really tricky bit, managing so many things at once."

Russell is a very talented driver and showed his speed regularly during his time with Williams, especially on a Saturday in qualifying.

At Mercedes, though, he's coming up with arguably the greatest qualifier of all time in Hamilton, and so it'll be interesting to see just how much speed he really has in the same equipment.

It certainly looks set up to make for a fascinating dynamic.

