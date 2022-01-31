Tottenham transfer news: Levy 'could pull a rabbit out the hat' with last-minute deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has not ruled out Daniel Levy and Tottenham signing a new central defender before the transfer window closes, though that could hinge on outgoings.

The north London club will strengthen out wide and in midfield with the additions of Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus, and it seems Antonio Conte could turn to defence afterwards.

What is the latest transfer news involving Tottenham?

Tottenham are closing in on the signings of Kulusevski and Bentancur, with the former set to join on an initial loan and the latter in a £20m deal (per Sky Sports).

It will come as a relief to Conte, who had watched the north London club not do much up until this point.

Spurs were strongly linked with a move for Adama Traore, but he ended up joining Barcelona in a blow to Conte, who reportedly identified him as someone who could play in the right wing-back position in his starting XI.

With Kulusevski and Bentancur virtually in the bag, it will now be interesting to see if Tottenham do make one last push to improve their defence and bring in a wing-back or centre-half.

What has Taylor said about Tottenham's deadline day plans?

Taylor thinks a central defender arriving at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could very much be on the cards if there are some outgoings before the deadline.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the football reporter said: "At centre-back, I believe, effectively, we could see a rabbit out of the hat. But that could hinge on outgoings."

Have Tottenham been linked with any central defenders?

Yes, several. And unsurprisingly, most of those centre-halves are currently playing their football in Serie A, a division that Conte and Fabio Paratici obviously know well.

The likes of Stefan de Vrij, who played under Conte at Inter Milan, Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt and AC Milan's Alessio Romagnoli have all been linked with Spurs.

At this stage of the window, though, you would expect top clubs like that trio of Italian giants to be reluctant to sell. Furthermore, if the Premier League outfit are to land a new centre-half before tonight's deadline, then they are probably going to have to look elsewhere.

If not, then Conte will finish the remainder of the season with the likes of Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez and Cristian Romero before perhaps moving for one of the above names in the summer transfer window.

