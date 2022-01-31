Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner has conceded that the field might be closer to his team and Mercedes this coming season in Formula 1, after both sides put so much effort into their epic title duel in 2021.

The spoils were rather shared at the end of last season with Mercedes taking the Constructors' crown and Max Verstappen taking the Drivers' title in dramatic circumstances on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Indeed, it was a season-long fight between the two teams with them streets ahead of the rest and that fact meant that the likes of Ferrari, McLaren and others could switch their concentration largely to 2022 and the new regulations coming into force earlier than the two title protagonists.

Of course, Red Bull and Merc more than have enough capability to have juggled both projects but, even so, Horner has admitted we could see fierce competition from some of the other teams after the 'distraction' that was the title fight in 2021:

“I think there could be a shakeup in the order.

"You could see teams like Ferrari, McLaren, maybe even one or two surprises, because it’s a complete reset of the regulations and ourselves and Mercedes were very much involved in last year’s championship fight.

“So inevitably, that takes a little bit of distraction and emphasis away from the following year.

“We expect to have some very fierce competition out there this year and I think it is going to be an exciting championship ahead.”

This always had to be a little bit of a concern for Red Bull and Mercedes because so much resource, time and effort was being put into a season that only really existed in the way it did because of the pandemic.

2021 was largely an evolution of 2020 as it was meant to be the year where the new rules came in before the pandemic shoved that back to 2022.

Indeed, it suddenly became a season where two teams were vying for supremacy and, naturally, the entertainment and drama that followed, race after race, meant that both were flat out gunning for victory.

Surely, their 2022 cars are going to be massively competitive again but the likes of Ferrari and McLaren may well have had the jump on them in terms of being able to switch their focus earlier and it's going to be exciting to see just what the running order is at the start of this year.

