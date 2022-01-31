Newcastle transfer news: Magpies could sign £22m 'monster' on Deadline Day

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United could sign West Ham United central defender Issa Diop if the Hammers succeed in drafting in a replacement ahead of tonight's 11pm deadline, according to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook.

The Magpies became the richest club in world football thanks to the Saudi Arabia-based Public Investment Fund leading a £305million takeover in October and it appears there could be more arrivals today.

What's the latest news involving Diop?

The Sun have revealed that Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has set his sights on signing Diop from West Ham in the final hours of the January window.

The report suggests Howe, who was appointed in November, is eager to secure two defenders with Premier League experience and has enquired about taking the 25-year-old off the Hammers' hands, with the east Londoners open to offers close to the £10million mark.

Diop made the move to West Ham three-and-a-half years ago, with them forking out a then-club record fee of £22million to prise him away from Toulouse.

Long-term injuries to Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma resulted in Diop enjoying an extended run in boss David Moyes' side, with him starting eight of the Hammers' last nine Premier League fixtures.

He boasts plenty of English top flight experience, with Diop taking his tally to 91 appearances in the competition, while he has also been described as a 'monster' by Jose Mourinho.

What has Alex Crook said about Diop?

Crook understands that Diop is among a list of central defenders being targeted by Howe in the final hours of the transfer window.

However, the talkSPORT reporter believes it may be difficult for Newcastle to conclude a deal before tonight's 11pm deadline.

That is because he reckons West Ham will only be willing to offload the Frenchman if they succeed in welcoming a new centre-half of their own.

Crook told GIVEMESPORT: "Issa Diop is another potential signing but West Ham would need to sign a replacement."

Who have Newcastle signed so far in this window?

Kieran Trippier became the first signing of the Public Investment Fund and Howe era when he was drafted in from reigning La Liga champions Atletico Madrid for £12million.

The Magpies then bolstered their attacking options by triggering Chris Wood's £25million release clause at fellow Premier League strugglers Burnley.

Bruno Guimaraes became the latest arrival as, yesterday, he completed a £40million switch from Ligue 1 side Lyon.

But Dan Burn is also on track to become a Newcastle player before the deadline after the club agreed a £13million fee for the Brighton & Hove Albion defender's services.

