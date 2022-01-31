Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

James Milner is expected to leave Liverpool this summer, according to Goal's Neil Jones.

The 36-year-old's contract runs out in the summer and as things stand it will not be renewed.

Milner has been a fantastic servant to the club.

He signed for the club in 2015 and has been a very reliable figure over the past seven years.

As well as being extremely reliable when on the pitch, Milner's leadership ability has also proven invaluable.

And he showed just how much of a leader he is on the pitch during a game against Bournemouth in Liverpool's 2019/20 Premier League title winning season.

The Reds went in to their game against lowly Bournemouth in a poor run of form.

In the days prior, Jurgen Klopp's side had lost their unbeaten record in the Premier League in a shock 4-1 loss to Watford, had exited the Carabao Cup to Chelsea and suffered a loss in the Champions League to Atletico Madrid.

So, to inspire his side to get back on track, Milner gave a team talk on the pitch before kick-off against Bournemouth. View it below...

He said: "As soon as we lose [the ball], there's bodies round it and then we play out that area – everything we do [should be at the] highest tempo today.

"It doesn't matter who scores. They score, we score – we lift it again. Every kick off is a trigger for us."

Liverpool fell behind in just the ninth minute but they bounced back and returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory.

Milner, who was captain in the absence of Jordan Henderson and filled in for Andy Robertson at left-back that day, produced a quite miraculous goalline clearance as his side picked up all three points.

Milner has been a quite brilliant servant to the club. Liverpool will have a very hard time replacing him.

1 of 20 In what year was Klopp born? 1967 1968 1969 1970

News Now - Sport News