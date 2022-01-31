Molineux transfer news: 'Talking big money' - Fresh Wolves 'interest' claim over 32-cap star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has claimed that Wolves are still interested in signing Lille midfielder Renato Sanches.

Wolves have had a relatively quiet transfer window so far - their main pieces of transfer business have been allowing Adama Traore to join Barcelona, while turning Hee-chan Hwang's loan deal into a permanent one. There is still time for them to make an eye-catching signing on Deadline Day, though.

What's the latest transfer news involving Sanches?

The Midlands-based club tried to get a deal across the line for Sanches in the summer transfer window at the beginning of the season. However, the move fell through when he picked up an injury, and Lille wanted Wolves to pay a sizeable loan fee.

Speculation regarding Sanches' future has not subsided in the months since, though, with the 32-cap Portugal international continuing to be linked with a switch to Molineux.

What has Crook said about Sanches?

Crook believes that Wolves remain keen on Sanches, but has acknowledged that it would probably take a huge offer from the Premier League outfit to tempt Lille into selling their prized asset.

Referring to Wolves' pursuit of the 24-year-old, Crook told GIVEMESPORT: “The interest in Renato Sanches has never gone away, but you’re talking big money at this stage of the transfer window for him.”

What are the chances of Wolves signing Sanches on Deadline Day?

Right now, it appears that the chances of this move happening are slim.

After an injury-hit start to the season, Sanches has re-established himself in Lille's first-team, so for them to allow him to leave on the final day of the transfer window would be a major shock.

Furthermore, from Wolves' perspective, they seem to be pretty well-covered in the middle of the park for the moment, with Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and Leander Dendoncker all looking like useful options for Bruno Lage.

These players ought to be able to take Wolves through to the end of the season as Lage's men aim to finish inside the top seven to secure European football for next term.

It may also make sense to hold off on Sanches for now, and then try again in the summer when he moves into the final year of his contract as he may become more affordable at that point.

