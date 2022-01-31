West Ham transfer news: Irons set to sign £21m star on Deadline Day amid 'advanced talks'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham United are in advanced talks to sign Marseille central defender Duje Caleta-Car and are expected to complete the deal before tonight's 11pm deadline, according to Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

It has been a quiet transfer window at the London Stadium, with no incomings at all, but it appears the Hammers could be in for a busy end to the month.

What's the latest news involving Caleta-Car?

According to Goal France journalist Marc Mechenoua, via Get French Football News, West Ham are on the verge of acquiring Caleta-Car.

The report suggests the Hammers are set to fork out a fee of close to £21million in order to complete their first signing of the window, while the deal will also include a sell-on clause.

It comes after the east Londoners were frustrated in their efforts to come to a loan agreement for the 25-year-old earlier this week.

Caleta-Car has been a long-term target for Hammers boss David Moyes and the defender chose to turn down a move to West Ham less than 18 months ago due to wanting to compete in the Champions League.

The 20-cap Croatia international has been a regular starter for Marseille in recent weeks, but the Ligue 1 side see now as the ideal time to pocket a transfer fee for him.

That is because Caleta-Car has entered the final 18 months of his £47,000-per-week contract, meaning his value will have decreased by the time the summer transfer window opens if they fail to persuade him to sign an extended deal.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Caleta-Car?

Taylor believes Moyes will eventually get his man and expects Caleta-Car to sign on the dotted line before the transfer window slams shut later today.

The journalist understands West Ham and Marseille are in the final stages of negotiating the central defender's switch to the Premier League.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "Those talks are advanced, so I expect it to happen."

Could Caleta-Car's arrival result in any West Ham departures?

It appears Issa Diop could be allowed to leave the club if Caleta-Car is signed ahead of the 11pm deadline.

The Sun have revealed that Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has set his sights on signing Diop in the final hours of the window.

The report suggests West Ham are willing to sanction the Frenchman's exit for in the region of £10million if they succeed in finding a replacement.

Should Caleta-Car head to the London Stadium, he could be the arrival which allows Diop to move to St James' Park.

