Conor McGregor is cut from a completely different cloth to the rest of us - as this video of his intense training regime shows.

'The Notorious' is expected to return to the octagon this summer as his comeback is currently ahead of schedule according to UFC president Dana White.

McGregor, 33, is currently recovering from a broken leg he suffered against long-time rival Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 back in July last year.

And now one MMA fan has put together an epic montage that will definitely get you excited for the Irishman's comeback.

YouTube user Iamslevin recently posted the video to his official social media account boasting over 30,000 subscribers.

The compilation - titled 'The Comeback' - has since gone viral racking up over 700,000 views, 11,000 likes and 1,000 comments.

But the footage is even more impressive when you consider the fact he broke his leg just over six months ago.

McGregor announced he wants to fight Charles Oliveira in December, sending social media into a frenzy.

Since then the former two-weight champion has worked incredibly hard to get himself in the best shape he possibly can.

You can see from the footage how much work he has put in.

The 33-year-old can be seen grimacing as he pushes his body to the very limit.

WATCH: Conor McGregor - The Comeback (2022) Motivation (HD)

Check out the video below...

White reckons he will be back before the end of the year but refused to put a date on it.

He told ESPN: "I think Conor will be back this summer, I don't know if Conor will be back this summer.

"That's all going to depend on how Conor's leg heals and a million other things that could happen between now and summer. So to speculate is even stupid.

"I just stopped doing that. When Conor McGregor calls me and says, 'I'm ready to go full bore and start training a hundred percent', then we start talking about what's possible for Conor."

