Newcastle transfer news: Magpies in 'advanced talks' with PL club over £15.3m star

Newcastle United are in talks to sign defender Matt Targett on loan from Aston Villa, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has confirmed.

Targett has lost his spot as first-choice left-back at Villa Park and now looks set for a move to St James' Park as a result.

What is the latest news involving Targett?

The Telegraph reported yesterday that Newcastle were hopeful of bringing in Targett before tonight's transfer deadline.

Following Lucas Digne's arrival from Everton, the 26-year-old has lost his place in Steven Gerrard's starting XI, failing to play a single minute in Villa's last two league fixtures against the Toffees and Manchester United.

Ultimately, Digne's signing looks to have pushed Targett to the Villa Park exit door and Newcastle have pounced.

In terms of his own left-back options, Eddie Howe has Jamal Lewis, Paul Dummett and Matt Ritchie who can all play in that position.

What has Bridge said about Targett to Newcastle?

Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle are indeed trying to bring Targett, who Keith Downie told us before "Rafa tried to sign" when he was Magpies manager, to St James' Park and are in talks with Villa over a loan deal.

Speaking to GMS, the Sky Sports journalist said: "They're in talks with Aston Villa for a loan for Matt Targett."

How likely is a deal for Targett before the deadline?

Very likely. Villa seem open to letting him go after recruiting Digne, and you suspect that the Englishman is pushing for this deal to get done.

Having spent £25m on Digne, Targett will be well aware that he is unlikely to win his place back in the Villans' starting XI.

From Newcastle's perspective, the former Southampton man could be a very good addition. Howe is clearly searching for a new left-back, and the one he is now targeting comes with Premier League experience.

In total, the £15.3m-rated defender has made 126 appearances in the English top flight, making him an ideal signing for a club who are battling to stay in that very division.

Newcastle had been linked with Bayer Leverkusen's Mitchel Bakker, but it now appears that Targett will be the man coming in to bolster the Magpies in the left-back position.

If Newcastle pursued a permanent deal, then Targett would have been set for a quick reunion with Villa, as the Tyneside club take on the Midlands outfit on 13th February. After effectively being ousted by Digne, it would have been the golden opportunity to prove a point.

