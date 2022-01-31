Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rafael Nadal might have produced one of the greatest comebacks in Grand Slam tennis history yesterday afternoon as he came back from the dead to defeat Russian Daniil Medvedev in an absolute classic.

Nadal met the reigning US Open champion in the Australian Open final at Melbourne Park and the Russian started strong against the 20-time Grand Slam winner.

In fact, he won the first two sets 6-2 and 7-6 and was even three break points up over Nadal in the third.

The world number two looked to be cruising, however, Nadal would not go down without a fight.

Despite being two sets down, and defending three break points in the sixth game of the third set, the Spaniard started to claw his way back into the match and somehow managed to win the third set 6-4.

With Nadal starting to believe he could win this, he fought hard and even won the fourth set 6-4. Taking the epic into a fifth and final set.

The pair had now won two sets each and it was all to play for in the last set in Melbourne.

The fifth set began and Medvedev started the set strong by going 2-1 up.

However, Nadal then won the next two games and was now in control of the match.

The King of Clay then found his form and eventually won the fifth set 7-5, meaning Nadal took home his 21st Grand Slam title and did so in truly remarkable fashion.

The pair had battled it out on the court for over five hours in what proved to be a thrilling and entertaining final.

Nadal is now one of the most successful tennis players of all time and it doesn't look like he will be stopping any time soon.

He's also stepped ahead of rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, leaving the pair on 20 Grand Slams.

