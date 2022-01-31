Aston Villa transfer news: 'In the market for...' - Key update on Deadline Day search

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aston Villa could be searching for another midfield option on Deadline Day, according to Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge.

Steven Gerrard's side look to have missed out on reported target Rodrigo Bentancur, but have been tipped to look for an alternative before tonight's 11pm deadline.

What's the latest transfer news involving Aston Villa?

Last week, it was reported by Fabrizio Romano that Aston Villa had seen a £20.8m bid for Bentancur rejected by Juventus.

Instead, the Uruguay midfielder now appears destined to sign for Tottenham, with Romano declaring it as a 'done deal' on Sunday.

Nonetheless, Villa still have a gap to fill in their squad. With Marvelous Nakamba set to be sidelined for most of this season after suffering an injury in December, Gerrard lacks a clear out-and-out holding midfield option.

At the same time, there has been speculation over the future of Douglas Luiz following a £30m bid from an unnamed Premier League club.

If he were to depart Villa Park, the Birmingham side would almost certainly need to bring in a replacement before the deadline.

What has Michael Bridge said about Aston Villa's transfer plans?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Bridge revealed his belief that Villa will be on the prowl for another midfielder ahead of tonight's 11pm cutoff.

He told GMS: "The midfielder they wanted from Juventus is now going to Spurs. I think Villa will be in the market for another midfielder."

Who could Aston Villa sign?

That remains an interesting question. Transfer rumour columns aren't exactly awash with claims of Villa targeting specific alternatives to Bentancur right now.

Nonetheless, Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara was linked with a move to Villa Park around the time of Gerrard's appointment, and it wouldn't be a huge shock to see the club move for the Ibrox star on Deadline Day.

Kamara was a key part of the Rangers side that won the Scottish title under Gerrard last season.

Any other business at Villa Park today?

Having already signed a huge name in Philippe Coutinho this month, as well as former Everton defender Lucas Digne and Calum Chambers from Arsenal, Villa will most likely be happy with their January business.

Barring a late swoop for a midfielder, it seems unlikely Villa will push hard to make any more additions.

However, they appear set to sanction Matt Targett's loan move to Newcastle, so we could see at least one exit from Villa Park before all business is wrapped up.

