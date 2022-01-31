Southampton transfer news: Saints 'favourites' to sign 6 foot 4 England star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Southampton are the favourites to make a last-gasp move to sign West Bromwich Albion and England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, according to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook.

Although Willy Caballero's contract has been extended until the end of the season after initially joining Saints on a short-term deal last month, it appears boss Ralph Hasenhuttl could still look to bring in another shot-stopper.

What's the latest news involving Johnstone?

Southampton joined the race to sign West Brom custodian Johnstone all the way back in October, with Saints looking to take advantage of his precarious contract situation at the Hawthorns.

Johnstone's £18,000-per-week deal is due to expire in less than six months and he has shown no signs of committing his long-term future to the Championship club.

That has become even less likely in recent days after a falling out with Baggies head coach Valerien Ismael.

The Athletic have revealed the pair clashed due to Ismael's refusal to reinstate Johnstone to the starting line-up after serving a suspension.

With the 28-year-old's current agreement expiring at the end of June, today is West Brom's final opportunity to cash-in.

However, Ismael has insisted he expects Johnstone to still be on the club's books by the time the transfer window slams shut despite their recent disagreement.

What has Alex Crook said about Johnstone?

Although West Ham United are also known to have been keeping tabs on Johnstone's situation, Crook believes Southampton is his most likely destination.

The talkSPORT reporter feels the 6 ft 4 England international, who has won three caps, would be Saints' new first-choice goalkeeper if he seals the deal.

Crook told GIVEMESPORT: "He could leave and I think they see Sam Johnstone as someone who can solve what's been a problematic position for them.

"They've had Fraser Forster, they've had Alex McCarthy, they've had Angus Gunn at one stage and none of them have really covered themselves in glory.

"At the moment, I would make Southampton the favourites to sign Sam Johnstone."

Why is Johnstone on Southampton's radar?

Southampton currently have four goalkeepers on their books, in the form of McCarthy, Forster, Caballero and Harry Lewis.

However, McCarthy, who started each of Saints' first 15 Premier League fixtures of the season, is currently injured and his contract is due to expire at the end of the campaign.

Forster, Caballero and Lewis have also entered the final six months of their respective agreements, so there is a possibility that Saints could go into next season with a totally new set of goalkeeping options.

