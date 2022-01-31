Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sheamus has taken to Instagram to point his Royal Rumble frustration at Bad Bunny, possibly teasing a future programme with the Grammy Award winner.

Bad Bunny made a return to WWE during Saturday night’s event, entering the match at number 27 and was part of the final four competitors in the men’s Royal Rumble match.

One of the Superstars eliminated by the 27-year-old was Sheamus, who reacted furiously to being eliminated from the match by a celebrity entrant.

So much so, that following the event, the Celtic Warrior posted a not-so subtle message aimed at Bad Bunny to his Instagram. Sparking speculation that we may see a feud between the rapper and the Irishman at some point in the future.

Bunny memorably teamed with Damian Priest to defeat Miz and Morrison at last year’s WrestleMania. However, any upcoming programme with former World Champion Sheamus would have to wait beyond this year’s WrestleMania due to already scheduled tour dates on both April 2nd and 3rd.

Sheamus defeated Riddle at WrestleMania in 202 to win his third United States Title, but like many others it’s unclear what path we’ll see the 44-year-old take to Dallas for this year’s event.

Many fans would be pleased to see him part of the Intercontinental Title picture, currently held by Shinsuke Nakamura, because it remains the only major championship missing from Sheamus’ impressive WWE CV.

