Royal Rumble: Ronda Rousey admits she was ‘determined’ to make WWE return

The Women's Royal Rumble certainly delivered in terms of chaos and an outpour of wrestling legends.

Rivalries were reignited, The Bella Twins turned on each other, and old allegiances shone.

But the moment that stole the spotlight was the long-awaited comeback of Ronda Rousey.

In one of WWE's worst kept secrets, Rousey made her return to the ring and went on to win the 30-woman match in St. Louis.

After entering the ring at No.28, she partnered up with fellow Horsewoman and old friend Shayna Baszler before facing off against Charlotte Flair as the last two standing.

Rousey and Flair's rivalry goes way back, and it's a vicious one. The last time we saw Rowdy inside a wrestling ring, she was competing for both the Raw and SmackDown titles against The Queen and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35.

The events of that match went down in history — in the first women's event to close a WrestleMania, The Man became the first woman to hold both belts simultaneously.

Rousey made her WWE return three years after her last appearance with the company. Something it seems she had been planning for a while.

Following her Royal Rumble win, Rowdy took to Twitter to celebrate.

"Since the day I knew my due date to have Pō, I was determined to return to WWE Royal Rumble four months postpartum," she wrote.

The combat sports legend gave birth to her first child with husband and fellow UFC fighter Travis Browne in September.

With limited training, she has made her comeback and guaranteed herself a shot at a title at WrestleMania, something she has already hyped up her fans about.

"Watch out b**ches, [be]cause WrestleMania I’ll be eight [months postpartum]."

Rousey signed off her post with the hashtag "#ThisIsntEvenMyFinalForm", indicating the world can expect to see a lot more of her inside the ring, and looking bigger and better than ever.

The returning star has revealed she will be appearing on Monday Night Raw, where she will bump into her old foe Lynch and a myriad of new storylines waiting for her.

You can recap all the 2022 Royal Rumble action, including the results of each match, here.

