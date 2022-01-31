Everton transfer news: Lampard could make multiple signings after landing Van de Beek

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Ryan Taylor believes Everton could make multiple signings on Deadline Day.

The Toffees have already signed Vitaliy Mykolenko, Nathan Patterson and Anwar El-Ghazi this month, and Taylor thinks they could end the transfer window with a bang as well.

What's going on at Everton right now?

It has been a tough few months for Everton, who find themselves just four points above the relegation zone, but there has been more positive news over the past 24 hours.

The club announced on Sunday that Frank Lampard is their new manager, replacing Rafael Benitez. News also broke that Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has decided to move on loan to Everton rather than Crystal Palace, and that deal is expected to be confirmed today.

What has Taylor said about Everton's potential transfer business on Deadline Day?

Taylor feels that Lampard will want to make an instant impact at Goodison Park, and will be looking to strengthen his squad moving into the second half of the season.

With this in mind, he has tipped Everton to bring in more players than just van de Beek prior to Monday's deadline.

Speaking about how Everton's Deadline Day could pan out, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "100%, Lampard will be looking for opportunities. I know, obviously, the board will carry out the business, but I wouldn’t be surprised if one or two outside of van de Beek materialised.”

Who could Everton look to sign on Deadline Day?

With van de Beek closing in on a move to Merseyside, Everton look set to improve their midfield. However, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Fabian Delph are both currently sidelined due to injuries, so Lampard may want to bring in another midfielder to ensure that his team have adequate cover in the middle of the park.

Billy Gilmour has been mentioned as a potential option for Everton. The Scotland international flourished under Lampard at Chelsea, and could see this as an opportunity to get his season back on track after a largely underwhelming spell at Norwich.

Meanwhile, Dele Alli and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are two other names who have been linked with Everton. Both players have been peripheral figures at Tottenham and Chelsea, respectively, this season, and could welcome the opportunity for more game time under Lampard if the opportunity presents itself.

