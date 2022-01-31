Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Christian Eriksen is officially back in the Premier League.

The Danish superstar has completed his comeback from the cardiac arrest he suffered in a match against Finland at Euro 2020, signing for newly-promoted Brentford on a short-term deal.

It's certainly one of the feel-good footballing stories of the year and we now cannot wait to watch Eriksen weave his magic in Premier League stadiums once again.

The 29-year-old lit up the English top-flight during his stint at Tottenham Hotspur between 2013 and 2020. He was named the club's Player of the Year in both 2013/14 and 2016/17.

Eriksen, a four-time Danish Football Player of the Year, was just a joy to watch in his prime at Spurs and he's also one of the most prolific midfielders in Premier League history.

In terms of goal and assist contributions combined, the former Ajax and Inter Milan man ranks 12th among all midfielders over on Transfermarkt.

Let's take a look at the top 25 in full and see what Eriksen has to do at Brentford for the rest of 2021/22 to in order to break into the top 10...

The 25 midfielders with the most goal+assist contributions in Premier League history

25. Mark Noble - 89

Goals: 47

Assists: 42

24. Kevin Nolan - 90

Goals: 69

Assists: 21

23. Mesut Ozil - 91

Goals: 33

Assists: 58

22. Aaron Ramsey - 91

Goals: 40

Assists: 51

21. Yaya Toure - 94

Goals: 59

Assists: 35

20. Danny Murphy - 100

Goals: 52

Assists: 48

19. Steve McManaman - 102

Goals: 41

Assists: 61

18. Damien Duff - 102

Goals: 54

Assists: 48

17. Gareth Barry - 104

Goals: 53

Assists: 51

16. Gary Speed - 104

Goals: 80

Assists: 24

15. Robert Pires - 105

Goals: 63

Assists: 42

14. Nolberto Solano - 107

Goals: 49

Assists: 58

13. Juan Mata - 115

Goals: 51

Assists: 64

12. Christian Eriksen - 118

Goals: 51

Assists: 67

11. Gylfi Sigurdsson - 119

Goals: 67

Assists: 52

10. Kevin De Bruyne - 129

Goals: 48

Assists: 81

9. David Beckham - 134

Goals: 62

Assists: 72

8. James Milner - 142

Goals: 55

Assists: 87

7. Matt Le Tissier - 142

Goals: 101

Assists: 41

6. Paul Scholes - 162

Goals: 107

Assists: 55

5. David Silva - 166

Goals: 60

Assists: 106

4. Cesc Fabregas - 167

Goals: 50

Assists: 117

3. Steven Gerrard - 219

Goals: 121

Assists: 98

2. Ryan Giggs - 270

Goals: 109

Assists: 161

1. Frank Lampard - 293

Goals: 177

Assists: 116

So, Eriksen is part of a 20-midfielder club that all have 100 or more goal contributions in the Premier League since the division was first created back in 1992/93.

The Dane also trails Beckham by just 16, a difference he could well make up in no time at all if he hits the ground running at Brentford.

However, Eriksen will almost certainly come nowhere close to matching the three members of the '200 club', Gerrard, Giggs and Lampard.

Lampard's record total of 293 will likely not be equalled or surpassed for decades to come...

