Eriksen, Lampard, Gerrard: Which midfielders have the most goal contributions in PL history?
Christian Eriksen is officially back in the Premier League.
The Danish superstar has completed his comeback from the cardiac arrest he suffered in a match against Finland at Euro 2020, signing for newly-promoted Brentford on a short-term deal.
It's certainly one of the feel-good footballing stories of the year and we now cannot wait to watch Eriksen weave his magic in Premier League stadiums once again.
The 29-year-old lit up the English top-flight during his stint at Tottenham Hotspur between 2013 and 2020. He was named the club's Player of the Year in both 2013/14 and 2016/17.
Eriksen, a four-time Danish Football Player of the Year, was just a joy to watch in his prime at Spurs and he's also one of the most prolific midfielders in Premier League history.
In terms of goal and assist contributions combined, the former Ajax and Inter Milan man ranks 12th among all midfielders over on Transfermarkt.
Let's take a look at the top 25 in full and see what Eriksen has to do at Brentford for the rest of 2021/22 to in order to break into the top 10...
The 25 midfielders with the most goal+assist contributions in Premier League history
25. Mark Noble - 89
Goals: 47
Assists: 42
24. Kevin Nolan - 90
Goals: 69
Assists: 21
23. Mesut Ozil - 91
Goals: 33
Assists: 58
22. Aaron Ramsey - 91
Goals: 40
Assists: 51
21. Yaya Toure - 94
Goals: 59
Assists: 35
20. Danny Murphy - 100
Goals: 52
Assists: 48
19. Steve McManaman - 102
Goals: 41
Assists: 61
18. Damien Duff - 102
Goals: 54
Assists: 48
17. Gareth Barry - 104
Goals: 53
Assists: 51
16. Gary Speed - 104
Goals: 80
Assists: 24
15. Robert Pires - 105
Goals: 63
Assists: 42
14. Nolberto Solano - 107
Goals: 49
Assists: 58
13. Juan Mata - 115
Goals: 51
Assists: 64
12. Christian Eriksen - 118
Goals: 51
Assists: 67
11. Gylfi Sigurdsson - 119
Goals: 67
Assists: 52
10. Kevin De Bruyne - 129
Goals: 48
Assists: 81
9. David Beckham - 134
Goals: 62
Assists: 72
8. James Milner - 142
Goals: 55
Assists: 87
7. Matt Le Tissier - 142
Goals: 101
Assists: 41
6. Paul Scholes - 162
Goals: 107
Assists: 55
5. David Silva - 166
Goals: 60
Assists: 106
4. Cesc Fabregas - 167
Goals: 50
Assists: 117
3. Steven Gerrard - 219
Goals: 121
Assists: 98
2. Ryan Giggs - 270
Goals: 109
Assists: 161
1. Frank Lampard - 293
Goals: 177
Assists: 116
So, Eriksen is part of a 20-midfielder club that all have 100 or more goal contributions in the Premier League since the division was first created back in 1992/93.
The Dane also trails Beckham by just 16, a difference he could well make up in no time at all if he hits the ground running at Brentford.
However, Eriksen will almost certainly come nowhere close to matching the three members of the '200 club', Gerrard, Giggs and Lampard.
Lampard's record total of 293 will likely not be equalled or surpassed for decades to come...