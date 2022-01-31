FIFA 22 Future Stars (FUT): Team One Leaked Ahead of Ultimate Team Promo

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The latest FIFA 22 Ultimate Team promo is the Future Stars one and the gaming community will be over the moon to hear that the first team has been leaked ahead of this promo.

Leaks around FUT seem to be surfacing on social media on a daily basis, and we for one are loving the latest news and updates around the game.

The FIFA community are currently loving the FIFA Team of the Year Promo, and this has seen EA Sports release an abundance of high rated cards.

No doubt it will be hard for the FUT Stars promo to follow the TOTY promo, but by the sound of the leaks, it will meet the high expectations of the gaming community.

FIFA 22 Future Stars (FUT) Team One Leaked

There are an abundance of Twitter accounts on social media which are revealing and leaking lots of FIFA news at the moment.

Future Stars is a great promo in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team as it sees the developers create special cards around upcoming wonderkids with bags of potential. These cards get a huge upgrade and tend to be in the high 80's or the low 90's.

The latest leaks around this promo were revealed on Twitter by FutSheriff and the gaming community will be over the moon to see the great players involved in this promo. Here is the full list who will be revealed as the first team when the promo starts.

Jude Bellingham

Dusan Vlahovic

Emile Smith-Rowe

Matheus Cunha

Sven Botman

Aurélien Tchouameni

Francisco Trincao

Pedro Porro

Evan Ndicka

Ibrahima Konaté

Mikkel Damsgaard

As you can see there are some very exciting players in this promo who are already having great careers despite being very young.

No doubt there will also be players available to obtain in this promo via Squad Building Challenges, and there are also a couple of players, including Conor Gallagher, which you can obtain via tokens.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has been great for the gaming community as EA Sports have released new promos every week.

The FUT Stars Promo looks like it will last two weeks, and this gives players a lot of time to try and pack these good special cards. The players involved are all ones who can link well with other great cards in the game.

