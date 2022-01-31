Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Frank Lampard was a master goalscorer in his playing days.

For club and country throughout the duration of his trophy-laden career, the 43-year-old found the back of the net an astonishing 295 times.

That return is absolutely obscene for a player who operated in midfield and it's why Lampard is regularly in the conversation to be labelled the greatest midfielder in Premier League history.

Sixty of Lampard's 295 goals came from the penalty spot and whenever the Chelsea icon stepped up from 12 yards, you just knew the net was going to bulge.

He was incredibly reliable in that regard and that fact was highlighted in a league match against West Ham United back in 2009.

During that game, Lampard was asked to take three penalties in a row by referee Mike Dean due to players encroaching in the area.

After the ball crossed the line for the third time in the space of less than two minutes, the official finally awarded a goal to Chelsea that levelled the scores at 1-1, which was the final result that night at Upton Park.

Video: Lampard forced to take THREE penalties for Chelsea vs West Ham

Lampard looked like he could have taken penalties all day and still beaten West Ham goalkeeper Robert Green with every single of one them.

But while his demeanor on the pitch was that of a player immune to pressure and displaying an elite mentality, Lampard admitted after the game that it was a horrible experience.

"I didn't enjoy it too much. I didn't need that all, especially after missing a penalty a few weeks ago," he said.

"The feeling when you hit the back of the net is nice but when you get told to retake it you wonder if something bad is going to happen.

"I've never retaken one before. I'm sure it was their players and our players in the box and I am sure 98 per cent of penalties there are people in the box, so why the ref chose to do it three times I don't know. But thank God they kept going in.

"It was difficult because I know Robert Green quite well from England and I'd rather do it against a keeper who is not aware of my technique, and it was a bit of mind games but fortunately they all went in.

"I wish I was made to retake the Manchester City one [when Lampard missed in a 2-1 defeat earlier this month] when there were people inside the box!"

