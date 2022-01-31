Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Further details on Kofi Kingston’s Royal Rumble spots have emerged, following the former WWE’s unplanned exit from the match.

Kofi Kingston has become a Royal Rumble highlight reel over the years, using all manners of unique ways to avoid being eliminated from the match. From hopping on chairs, climbing barriers, to using his New Day pals to save him from being dumped out from the bout.

However, things went array for the 40-year-old on Saturday night, when Kofi suffered an early exit from the men’s rumble match after spot with Kevin Owens didn’t go to plan.

Once Owens had pushed Kingston off the top rope, the New Day star landed on the barricade where he was supposed to cling on and somehow make his way back into the match. Unfortunately, the momentum of the fall saw Kofi’s feet briefly hit the ground, thus eliminating him from the rumble in under thirty seconds.

Posting on Twitter, Brian Alvarez confirmed the spot had been mistimed and added that further spots had been planned for later in the match, including one with Big E.

Following the match Kofi took the unfortunate incident in good jest, by taking to Twitter and saying “It is Better to Try and Fail Than Never to Try at All.”

The confirmation of Kingston’s departure from the match goes in some way to explain Big E’s own subdued Rumble performance. Fans were left disappointed E didn’t have a bigger role to play in the match, but the plan may have had to be derailed following Kofi’s spot not going the way it was expected to go.

