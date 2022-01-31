Tottenham transfer news: Deadline Day surprise hinted as 'behind the scenes' claim emerges

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham are still working hard to bring in players before Monday's 11pm deadline, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

The north London club have had a frustrating time in the January transfer window, but could be set to pull off some much-needed signings on the final day of the month.

What's the latest transfer news at Tottenham?

As things stand, Spurs have not officially signed a first-team player in January. That could be about to change, though, as they are reportedly closing in on landing two Juventus players in the form of winger Dejan Kulusevski and central midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.

This seems to be a step in the right direction for Antonio Conte's squad, and it is not out of the question that they sign more than these two players on Monday.

What has Crook said about Tottenham's transfer plans for Deadline Day?

Crook believes that there is still plenty going on behind the scenes at Tottenham to get more deals done, and he has even hinted that some surprise names could be thrown into the mix in the coming hours.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “I think there’s a couple of names that haven’t come out yet. I think they’re still working quite hard behind the scenes.”

Do Tottenham need to make further additions to boost their top four chances?

Tottenham look well-positioned to compete for a top four finish even with their current crop of players, and they will move into the Champions League positions if they win their games in hand on those teams around them.

However, the squad does look a little thin in some areas, and Conte will likely want more players to come through the door other than Kulusevski and Bentancur.

The right wing-back position remains a concern for Spurs, with Emerson Royal struggling to convince down that flank. Conte tried to sign Adama Traore from Wolves, only for the Spanish international to move to Barcelona instead. If Tottenham can find another player for this role, that could be a huge positive for the team.

Meanwhile, bringing in another centre-back to compete with Spurs' current crop of defenders may also be useful as Conte continues to try to find the best combination to fill the three positions at the heart of his backline.

