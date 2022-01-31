Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A short clip in a GIF format has emerged on Twitter of Rafael Nadal falling to the floor in the player gym after a five-hour marathon match in the Australian Open final on Sunday.

Nadal met world number two Daniil Medvedev and it was the Russian who started the match the strongest against the 20-time Grand Slam winner.

The reigning US Open champion won the first two sets 6-2 and 7-6 and was even three break points up over Nadal in the third.

The 35-year-old would not go down without a fight, though, and the Spaniard started to fight his way back into the match, saving three break points and then going on to win the third set 6-4.

Nadal was still not done there, though, winning the next set 6-4, taking the final into a fifth and final set decider.

It was now all to play for in the last set between Nadal and Medvedev in Melbourne.

The King of Clay eventually won the fifth set 7-5, taking home his 21st Grand Slam title in the process, much to the delight of the fans in attendance at the Rod Laver Arena.

The marathon of a final between the two proved to be one of the most entertaining tennis finals in a long time and saw Nadal become one of the most successful players of all time. It also saw him jump ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in terms of men's Grand Slam titles, leaving them both on 20.

Nadal had previously been out for six months with a foot injury, however, it didn't seem to cause him too many problems throughout the tournament, despite having some tough encounters throughout. It's also worth noting it wasn't long ago that he was on crutches.

Nadal can now rest up and look forward to his next major tennis tournament, which is his favourite Grand Slam, the French Open.

