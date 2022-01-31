Ibrox transfer news: Rangers 'an option' for 71-cap star, deal would involve massive club

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rangers have made a late move to welcome Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey to Ibrox, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst was appointed as the Gers' new boss in November and has bolstered his squad with the arrivals of James Sands and Amad Diallo since the window opened for business, but it appears he could be set to make another eye-catching signing before tonight's deadline.

What's the latest news involving Ramsey?

Respected Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed Rangers have strengthened their interest in Ramsey.

Di Marzio suggests the reigning Scottish Premiership champions have opened negotiations with Juventus ahead of potentially concluding a deal today.

Massimiliano Allegri, the Italian giants' boss, revealed earlier this month his intentions to offload Ramsey prior to the window slamming shut.

According to Calciomercato, via Football Italia, Juventus are becoming irritated with Ramsey due to his refusal to join several of his suitors.

The report reveals the central midfielder has turned down potential moves to Newcastle United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Burnley and a couple of Spanish clubs since being made available.

Despite previously turning a move to Molineux down, it has emerged this morning that Juventus have offered Wolves the chance to acquire Ramsey on loan until the end of the season.

Chelsea DOMINATE Tottenham in London Derby! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

What has Dean Jones said about Ramsey?

Jones has confirmed that Rangers has become a potential destination for Ramsey after a frustrating start to the campaign which has seen him make just one start.

The transfer insider understands the Gers are willing to seal a deal to take the Welshman on loan for the remainder of the season.

If successful, the switch would also see Rangers subsidise part of his £400,000-per-week wages.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I’m told Rangers have showed they're willing to cover a fair part of Ramsey’s money, so it’s emerged as an option.

"Juve are keen to get rid of him but he’s turned down everything to this point."

1 of 10 What is the capacity of Ibrox? 45,817 50,817 55,817 60,817

Why is Ramsey of interest to Rangers?

Ramsey would add huge amounts of talent and experience to Rangers' midfield.

The 71-cap Wales international has enjoyed an impressive career despite his struggles in Italy, winning a host of trophies in the process.

Although he has never featured in the Scottish Premiership, he shone in the top flight south of the border, recording 91 goal involvements in 262 Premier League appearances.

As a result, it is clear the 31-year-old would also add creativity and another goalscoring threat to van Bronckhorst's ranks.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News