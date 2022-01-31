PlayStation Infinite: Rumours Reveal Tiers for New Service

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Playstation Infinite appears to be the latest subscription model from Sony, meant to become an Xbox Game Pass competitor in the very near future.

Whilst the Microsoft service currently offers one of the best offers in modern gaming, Sony is still trying to catch up with their Playstation Now and Playstation Plus service not having quite as much on offer.

With the rumoured introduction of Playstation Infinite, Sony will be hoping to take a slice out of the Game Pass pie and truly compete with a subscription service.

Here’s everything you need to know about the rumoured Playstation Infinite tiers and what they will be offering.

Playstation Infinite Leaked Tiers

The tiers for the new service appear to have been leaked, and Twitter account @NextGenPlayer revealed them to players with the caption “Rumored PlayStation Infinite tiers - are you team real or team fake?”

The tiers are as follows:

PlayStation Infinite Tier 1 (Gold)

Online Multiplayer

PlayStation Plus monthly games

100 GB cloud storage

Share Play

Exclusive member discounts

Exclusive game content

PlayStation Plus Collection

Game Help

PlayStation Infinite Tier 2 (Platinum)

Online Multiplayer

PlayStation Plus monthly games

100 GB cloud storage

Share Play

Exclusive member discounts

Exclusive game content

PlayStation Plus Collection

Game Help

A large catalogue of PS4 and eventually PS5 games

PlayStation Infinite Tier 3 (Ultimate)

Online Multiplayer

PlayStation Plus monthly games

100 GB cloud storage

Share Play

Exclusive member discounts

Exclusive game content

PlayStation Plus Collection

Game Help

A large catalogue of PS4 and eventually PS5 games

Game Streaming

Library of classic PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games

Extended demos.

It is worth noting that these tiers should of course be taken with a grain of salt, but we will hopefully be able to get more information in the coming weeks regarding the new rumoured service.

To be fair, it's not exactly likely that Sony will be naming one of their new tiers 'Ultimate,' especially as Microsoft already has that intrinsically linked with their Game Pass service.



With what appears to be on offer, Sony may well be able to finally compete with Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service, but it of course is all dependent on whether what has been leaked is true and what the price points will be for the rumoured tiers.

