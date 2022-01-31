Molineux transfer news: Wolves 'mentioned' as big name with 40 PL goals looks for new club

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolves have been mentioned as potential candidates to sign Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

It seems the former Arsenal man could be on the move on Deadline Day.

What's the latest news involving Aaron Ramsey?

Currently taking home £400k per week, it seems Juventus are keen to get the 71-cap Wales international off the wage bill.

Manager Max Allegri told reporters at the start of January that Ramsey was set to leave the club this month, which is no surprise considering he's only made three Serie A appearances for the Old Lady this season - with two of those being substitute outings.

Fabrizio Romano has only added to the speculation on Deadline Day by reporting that Juventus are pushing for Ramsey to find a new club, with Scottish outfit Rangers emerging as a potential option.

However, they may not be the only interested party as the 11pm deadline looms.

What has Dean Jones said about Aaron Ramsey?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones revealed that Wolves have thought about signing Ramsey this month, although it remains to be seen whether they'll push for a deal before tonight's cut-off.

The transfer insider said to GMS: "Wolves have been mentioned to me as a club who have thought about signing him. There is no loan fee attached, which is a nice bonus."

Do Wolves need Aaron Ramsey?

Currently eighth in the Premier League and actually just four points off a Champions League spot, Wolves would be forgiven for not doing any major business on Deadline Day. Bruno Lage's team seem fairly settled heading into the second half of the season.

That being said, Wolves' squad does lack two things right now - spare bodies in midfield and a regular source of goals.

Quite astonishingly considering their league position, Wolves are actually the third-lowest scorers in the division right now, with no single player netting more than four times for them.

Equally, Lage has only used three players in central midfield so far this term when it comes to the top flight - Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and Leander Dendoncker.

Another option in the second half of the campaign certainly wouldn't go amiss, and while Ramsey has struggled to establish himself in Serie A, his Premier League record remains well-established.

During his time at Arsenal, Ramsey grabbed 40 goals and 51 assists in 262 Premier League appearances.

