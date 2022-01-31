Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sir Alex Ferguson managed exactly 1500 competitive matches at Manchester United between 1986 and 2013.

The Scottish coach, considered by many as the greatest manager in football history, was famous for dishing out the ‘hairdryer treatment’ to his players inside the dressing room at half-time and full-time.

With only the very odd exception - Eric Cantona being one of them - almost every footballer who played for United under Fergie felt the full force of his wrath.

Of Ferguson’s 1500 Man Utd half-time team talks, only a handful were filmed.

One of those was from a Premier League clash against fierce rivals Liverpool back in April 1998.

United, the reigning champions at the time, were involved a two-horse race with Arsenal for the title at the time.

It was 1-1 at half-time but Liverpool were reduced to 10 men when their goalscorer, Michael Owen, was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Ronny Johnsen.

Ahead of the second half, Ferguson’s team talk was filmed for an ITV documentary - and the footage is fascinating.

“Make sure you keep the tempo going,” Ferguson tells his players. “The other thing is, some of the passing if f***ing scratchy. Get the passing fluid! Good touch on the ball, you don’t always need to pass it first time.”

Speaking to the documentary makers, he adds: “Most managers can earn their money just in the half-time team talk because it changes the state of play and then you can then go on to win a match - and we’ve done that many times at Old Trafford.

“Half-time is an important time, preparing what you think should be said.”

Cutting back to the dressing room, Ferguson makes it crystal clear to his players that they have no option but to give 100 per cent effort in the second half.

“Right, now get yourselves sorted, come on. No easing up, come on now,” he tells the likes of David Beckham, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs.

“And don’t let yourselves down here now, don’t even f***ing attempt it!”

Video: Sir Alex Ferguson's half-time team talk vs Liverpool

Watch the clip here:

And let’s check out some of the reaction:

What happened to Man Utd that season?

Despite Ferguson’s half-time team talk and United’s man advantage, Liverpool managed to leave Old Trafford with a point that afternoon.

And Arsenal eventually pipped the Red Devils to that season’s Premier league title by a single point.

Ferguson’s pre-match tactical team talk was also filmed. Footage shows him telling his players to pay close attention to winger Steve McManaman and not to allow midfielder Paul Ince to bully them:

