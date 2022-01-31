Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jose Mourinho has won trophies at almost every club he's ever been at, except for Tottenham.

Whilst fans are split over whether the Portuguese manager is now past his prime, there's no arguing that he tried to get the best out of the Spurs players during his time in north London.

Many clips, some hilarious and some just downright frightening, have emerged of the manager since the release of Tottenham's All or Nothing documentary in 2020.

Whilst Mourinho unleashed many rants on the players throughout the series, the clip below surely has to go down as one of the most entertaining.

The scenes were filmed during Tottenham's match against West Ham, with the score remaining at 0-0 after the first half. The players in the dressing room are clearly frustrated but Mourinho begins by reminding them that their opponents had less time to prepare than them.

He explained: "If any one of you feels a little bit of fatigue, you had three days to rest, they had two days to rest. I don't think it is fatigue, I don't think it is."

He continues: "If you need a little bit of pressure to be better, I give you an honest little bit of pressure. I think if we don't win the game, it's over. It's over. Forget fourth, forget fifth, it's over.

"Our ambition today... They can finish. And then we are going to have one more month, with seven more matches to play, with a s*** feeling. You have to give more. You have to give more. I can tell you 1000 details where you have to give more."

The players remain silent, looking around sheepishly as Mourinho delivers his damning verdict. But he wasn't finished there. The ex-Chelsea manager then blasts his players for their poor passing and lack of intensity.

"Our biggest problem is one, missing s*** passes! F****** sloppy, f****** slow, pass back when the pass should be in front... It's sloppy! The second thing is about intensity. It's about your responsibility, or your own motivation.

"I told [you] this before we start playing. You only have the feeling that the game is important at the end, and in the end of the game you are going to be here [saying] 'blah blah blah blah'. It's not after the game, it's during the game. It's during the game. The game is important, f***!"

Mourinho pauses for a moment before shouting one last rallying cry at the players: "HEY! F****** hell! Wake up hey! Come on! Push!"

Spurs captain Harry Kane then leads the team back out after a smattering of applause for the manager.

Spurs went on to win the game after two second-half goals, one from Kane, and an own goal from Tomas Soucek. Clearly, Mourinho's strong words had made an impact.

The series gave an incredible insight into the inner workings of the club, but also of Mourinho's managerial style which has been the subject of many controversies throughout the years.

Many players have fallen out with the former Real Madrid manager due to his abrupt and honest approach, and the clip shows exactly why some players may not take well to his particular style of man-management.

Although Spurs failed to win a trophy under Mourinho, he did get the team to a final before being unceremoniously sacked just days beforehand.

Perhaps if he was given just six more days, Spurs could have lifted their first trophy since their League Cup victory in 2008.

