Cyberpunk 2077 Next Gen Update: PS5 Version Appears to Have Leaked on PS Store

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077, and now the expected PS5 release of the game appears to have been leaked on the PS Store.

Whilst fans have been getting as many bits of information as they can about the new version of the game, this new leak appears to be the most concrete thus far.

As always, leaks are to be taken with a grain of salt, but there's some pretty compelling evidence regarding the Next Gen version here.

Here’s everything you need to know about the apparent leaks of the PS5 version of Cyberpunk 2077 on the PS Store.

Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 Leak

According to Twitter account @PlayStationSize, a new key art image for the PS5 version of Cyberpunk 2077 appears to have been leaked.

It’s worth noting that reverse image search for the “leaked” picture does not return any results, so if anything this will likely be the dashboard image for the next-gen version of the game, at least on PS5.

The account also revealed that they are anticipating that the release date of the game will be in a couple of months. “I think it's Coming in Mid Feb - Early March” the Twitter account noted.

Whilst the actual release date for the next-gen version of the game is not yet revealed, it is still expected to be a monolithic change in fortune for the CD Projekt Red IP.

The company have been working on the changes for some time, and the next-gen version will be launching at the same time as the 1.5 Patch for the game, meaning that this will be somewhat of a “soft relaunch” for the CDPR title.

It has also been rumoured that the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 will feature three different modes when it hits PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. @Onion00048 recently revealed the apparently leaked information that would be coming shortly:

PS5

Three modes: Quality mode: Dynamic 4K (rarely hitting native)

Resolution with 30fps and equivalent of mostly medium PC settings with few higher settings. No ray tracing here.

Performance mode: 60fps with dynamic resolution (no 4K tho)

Ray tracing mode: 1080p with 30fps and equivalent of ultra PC setting and ray tracing.

Xbox Series X|S

Quality mode: Constant native 4K, equivalent of medium to high settings, 30fps.

Performance mode: 60fps with dynamic resolution (higher than that of PS5)

Ray tracing mode: Dynamic resolution although not much above 1080p combined with 30fps and ultra settings and ray tracing.

Xbox Series X Ray Tracing mode looks the best so far because it can do reflections on higher resolution however PS5 is not far behind.

Ray tracing on consoles is a bit of mixture, XSX being clearly a winner however both consoles are performing pretty good because reflections were only implemented at lowest resolution mode

Treat 1.5 as the basis for improving the game and listening to most popular complaints.

