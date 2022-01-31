Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Burnley have announced the signing of Wout Weghorst.

The six foot six striker has joined the club in a move from Wolfsburg. He replaces Chris Wood, who left Burnley to join Newcastle United earlier in January.

Sean Dyche said: “Wout is a player that our scouts have been strong on for some time and we feel that he can add to all that we do at Burnley Football Club.

“His signing is a continued show of the Club’s and team’s development. We wish Wout well as he earns the right to push our group forwards.”

While Burnley's chairman Alan Pace said: “I’d like to wish Wout a very warm welcome to Burnley Football Club.

“We’re absolutely delighted to have brought in a great talent with a fantastic goal-scoring pedigree in Germany. I look forward to him joining up with Sean and the team.

“January is a famously difficult window, as we all know. I am however delighted that a lot of hard work by everyone involved has paid off.”

Burnley announced the signing with a quite superb Jurassic Park-themed announcement video. View it below...

Is there a better way to announce your new giant striker?! He surely is going to terrify a number of defenders this season.

The video has gone viral with many dubbing it one of the best announcements ever. View some reaction below...

A physical striker who excels at holding up play, the Dutchman also has an eye for goal.

He scored 70 times in 144 games during his three-and-a-half spell at Wolfsburg.

Burnley are currently rock bottom in the Premier League having scored 16 times and won just once in their opening 18 games.

They are currently four points away from safety.

The Clarets will be hoping that Weghorst can score the goals needed to keep them in the Premier League.

