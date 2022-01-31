West Ham transfer news: Irons hold talks with 21 y/o gem's agent, big club open to deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham have held talks with the agent of Marseille striker Bamba Dieng, according to The Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

However, a Deadline Day move may be difficult with the Senegal international currently at AFCON.

What's the latest news involving Bamba Dieng?

It was reported last week that West Ham had held talks with the French club over a potential double loan deal involving both Dieng and his team-mate Duje Caleta-Car.

And although the deadline is looming, Dieng's potential move to east London may not be dead in the water just yet.

While reports from France have tipped Newcastle as the likeliest club to sign the 21-year-old before the January cut-off, West Ham's interest in Dieng has been confirmed to GIVEMESPORT.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Bamba Dieng?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Taylor revealed that West Ham have already held talks with Dieng's agent regarding a potential move, while Marseille are open to agreeing an initial loan deal.



However, Dieng's involvement in AFCON could throw a spanner in the works.

He told GMS: "They've held talks with his agent and Marseille are willing to accept a loan deal with an option to buy. The problem is that he's at AFCON, so how a medical would work, I'm not sure. The communication I received was that he's likely to stay at Marseille this January."

Why are West Ham targeting Bamba Dieng?

If West Ham bring in anyone on Deadline Day, another striker option would be the most sensible addition.

While David Moyes will take great comfort in the fact 14 different players have scored for the Hammers in the Premier League this season, he'll also be acutely aware of his limited strike options.

Michail Antonio is the only recognised front-man in the squad as things stand, with Moyes utilising Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma as emergency options on occasion.

Of course, Antonio's intrinsic status within West Ham's starting XI makes any striker signing difficult, because they will undoubtedly start off their Irons career playing second fiddle to the Jamaican international.

But that's perhaps why Dieng fits the bill. Aged just 21 and having made just 26 appearances in senior European football to date, he can't expect to start every week and will likely be more willing to accept a squad role.

Whether West Ham can do a deal for him today, however, remains to be seen.

