Elland Road transfer news: Leeds United 'have made offer' for defensive gem

Leeds United are looking to complete a last-gasp deal to sign highly-rated Aberdeen full-back Calvin Ramsay, according to Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

The Whites have failed to attract any fresh faces to Elland Road since the transfer window opened at the start of the month and time is running out if head coach Marcelo Bielsa wants to welcome reinforcements, with tonight's 11pm deadline fast approaching.

What's the latest news involving Ramsay?

Respected Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed Leeds are in pole position to land Ramsay before the transfer window slams shut.

Di Marzio understands Serie A side Bologna are also keen to acquire the right-back's services but Aberdeen were unhappy with their opening offer.

It has emerged, via the Press and Journal, that Leeds have lodged a £3million bid which would see the 18-year-old remain on loan with his current employers until the end of the season.

The report claims Bologna have tabled an offer worth £4.8million, while Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Leicester City, Eintracht Frankfurt and Hoffenheim have also taken a keen interest.

Alex Crook, the talkSPORT reporter, has suggested Watford have now entered the race for Ramsay's signature.

However, the teenager still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract, meaning Aberdeen are in no rush to sell the academy graduate.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Ramsay?

Taylor has confirmed that Leeds have submitted a bid to sign Ramsay as they look to make inroads for the first time since the window opened for business.

Although the journalist understands his Scottish Premiership employers would rather keep him on their books, he still believes a late deal could be possible.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "Leeds have made an offer for Calvin Ramsay, a right-back at Aberdeen.

"The issue is Aberdeen are holding out for as much money as they can and they feel that if something doesn't happen now, his value might increase further down the line.

"It's a little one to keep an eye on."

Why is Ramsay on Leeds' radar?

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has described Ramsay as an 'elite' right-back and is not surprised by a host of clubs keeping tabs on the Scotsman.

Ramsay has established himself as a regular starter with his current employers and won his right-back spot back after returning from a hamstring injury last month.

He has also shown he is a threat in the final third of the pitch by racking up eight assists since the campaign got underway.

Despite still being 18, Ramsay's form has allowed him to already represent Scotland at under-21 level.

