Tottenham transfer news: 'Behind the scenes'- Spurs in talks with huge club over £16.2m ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Ryan Taylor believes that there are talks going on "behind the scenes" with Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn over a move to Ajax.

The Dutch giants have been keen on signing the Spurs man throughout January and Taylor doesn't think that a deal is completely off the cards.

What's the latest news involving Bergwijn?

Ajax's interest in the 24-year-old first came about at the beginning of the month when he was struggling to make an impact under Antonio Conte. At that time, Bergwijn hadn't made a league start under the Italian, although his fortunes have changed in recent weeks.

Soon after they saw a £15m bid rejected by Tottenham, which was just more than half of the £27m that Spurs paid PSV in 2020, Bergwijn produced his best performance for the Lilywhites when he came off the bench to score twice late on to secure a sensational victory over Leicester.

Those were Bergwijn's first Premier League goals for more than eight months and appeared to end any talk of him leaving Spurs. But Tottenham had been trying to sign two wingers in Adama Traore and Luis Diaz, which could have potentially opened the door for the Netherlands international to return to Holland.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: Rumours, Deadline and Everything You Need to Know

But the North London outfit missed out on both players, meaning Bergwijn is likely to still be needed by Conte. However, Spurs are on the verge of adding a wide player to their squad in the shape of Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus, which could pave the way for the Dutchman to be moved on after all.

Conte has spoken highly of Bergwijn recently and said that he doesn't have another player like him in his squad, but Taylor reckons that he could still leave before the 11pm deadline, with an offer still on the table from Ajax.

What did Taylor say about Bergwijn?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "There's Bergwijn talks with Ajax going on behind the scenes."

Rangnick not at Old Trafford next season?! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

Should Tottenham let Bergwijn leave?

The £16.2m-rated attacker might get more game-time and the chance to play in the Champions League at Ajax, but at this stage of the campaign, Spurs cannot afford to let him go.

1 of 8 Do you know this obscure player Tottenham signed in the January transfer window? Mounir El Hamdaoui Hélder Postiga Stéphane Dalmat Noé Pamarot

The imminent arrival of Kulusevski will bolster their wide options, but with Tottenham still fighting on two fronts, and Heung Min Son currently out injured, Bergwijn being sold could leave them short.

The Spurs hierarchy will surely only let this happen if they've got someone lined up to replace him, which appears unlikely at this stage of proceedings.

News Now - Sport News