Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2: 25th Anniversary Livestream May Reveal More on Upcoming Game

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Square Enix is set to hold a 25th Anniversary Livestream for Final Fantasy 7, and fans are anticipating that the company may be revealing more about Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2.

Whilst we might not be heading anything regarding the upcoming title, fans of the series are hoping to get some sort of update on the Livestream.

The Final Fantasy 25th Anniversary Livestream for Final Fantasy VII takes place on Monday 31st January 2022.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Anniversary Livestream and what fans are hoping to see regarding Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2.

Read More: Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2: Release Date, PS4, Trailer, Open World and Everything You Need to Know

Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary Livestream

Final Fantasy VII producer Yoshinori Kitase revealed to 4Gamer back in December 2021 that the FFVII ‘world’ would be expanding, saying “The world of FFVII restarted with FFVII REMAKE will expand further in 2022.

“First of all, ‘FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER’ which challenged the fusion of RPG and battle royale.”

Whilst there was no outward mention of Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2, players are hoping there will be more revealed as part of the 25th Anniversary Livestream for Final Fantasy VII on Monday 31st January 2022.

Currently, there is not an official release date for the game itself, although we are anticipating that the game will be released in either late 2022 or early 2023.

The reasoning for this being our expected release date is due to Final Fantasy 16 expecting to be released on PS5 in mid-2022, which would give Square Enix enough time to promote the two separate games.

As noted, players are really hoping that Square Enix will reveal more on Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 during the Livestream, but it isn’t extremely likely that they will be.

One player tweeted hopefully: “FF7R-2 being announced/revealed will reestablish my main reason for getting my PS5. Granted, I don’t think that’ll happen this week. Maybe late 2022 (i.e. TGS or TGA) at the earliest. I’d love to be wrong though.”

Another player on Twitter would remain more grounded, expecting that we will be hearing more about FFVII Ever Crisis or Final Fantasy VII The First SOLDIER on the Livestream. They tweeted: “Ever Crisis is set to arrive this year, so that is way more likely. Of course, part 2 info is always welcomed, but I wouldn't expect it. Maybe at the State of Play next month?”

Read More: Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2: What is the Release Date?

You can find all of the latest news and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News