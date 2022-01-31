Burnley transfer news: Clarets 'keen' on last-minute deal for £10.8m CL-winning striker

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Burnley are keen on Liverpool striker Divock Origi, says Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge.

The Clarets have just added to their forward options after signing Wout Weghorst from Wolfsburg, but they may not be finished there.

What is the latest news involving Origi?

The Athletic recently reported that Liverpool would consider permanent offers for both Origi and Takumi Minamino before the transfer window closes.

The Reds looking to offload a couple of their attackers comes as no shock, as they have just signed Luis Diaz from Porto in an initial £37.5m deal.

Origi and Minamino now appear to be in for the chop as a result, with the former having been linked with a move to Burnley earlier this month.

A few weeks ago, The Sun claimed that Burnley were interested in signing both Origi and his compatriot Crystal Palace forward Christian Benteke after selling Chris Wood to Newcastle United.

What has Bridge said about Origi to Burnley?

Likewise, Bridge has also said that Burnley are keen on Origi and is expecting some teams to enquire about the 26-year-old Champions League winner before the transfer window closes.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports journalist said: "I think there will be a few clubs enquiring about Origi today, I really do. I know Burnley are keen."

What is Origi's contract situation?

Origi's contract actually runs out at the end of the season, so selling him this month could be ideal for Liverpool.

It might be something that Origi is also be open to. The £10.8m-rated Belgian has barely played for the Reds this term and is yet to start a Premier League game.

If he wants regular football, then he is going to have to move on. With Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and now Diaz all options for Jurgen Klopp, it is hard to imagine Origi ever becoming a regular at Anfield.

With Burnley fighting for their Premier League status, however, they may not be the most appealing option for Origi, though that has not stopped Weghorst from joining Sean Dyche's men.

And the Netherlands international, who managed to get on the scoresheet during the Euros, looks like a bit of a coup having previously been linked with Tottenham and West Ham (via The Athletic).

Considering that, if Burnley do fail to sign Origi, they can still be pleased with the business they have done up front after losing Wood. Currently bottom of the table, though, they could do with all the firepower they can get.

