Elland Road transfer news: Leeds have 'asked' PL club about £10.8m Aaronson alternative

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Ryan Taylor has revealed that Leeds have identified Liverpool midfielder Takumi Minamino as a potential alternative signing to Brenden Aaronson.

Leeds have been trying to sign Aaronson in recent weeks, but they may have to focus their efforts elsewhere in the final hours of the transfer window.

What has happened in Leeds' pursuit of Aaronson?

With Leeds keen to bring in a midfielder before the deadline, they made their move for the Red Bull Salzburg youngster earlier this month.

The Premier League outfit reportedly had a £15m bid rejected by the Austrian champions. It is then understood that they upped their offer to £20m, yet they have still been unable to make a breakthrough in negotiations with Salzburg for Aaronson's signature.

Rangnick not at Old Trafford next season?! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

What has Taylor said about potential alternatives to Aaronson for Leeds?

Taylor has claimed that Leeds have multiple targets other than Aaronson, and has name-checked Minamino as someone who they could try to entice to Elland Road on Deadline Day.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “In terms of alternatives, I know there’s a few players of interest, one being Takumi Minamino, and Leeds asked Liverpool whether they’d be interested in doing something.”

1 of 15 When was Leeds founded? 1909 1929 1919 1899

How likely is a deal for Minamino before the deadline?

Time is running out for Leeds to sign Minamino, who is valued at £10.8m by Transfermarkt, but it seems that they could have a decent chance of landing him if they move quickly.

Liverpool confirmed the signing of Luis Diaz on Sunday, and this could be bad news for Minamino's Anfield career.

The 27-year-old has only been on the fringes of the first-team this season anyway, and with Diaz now arriving he could find himself even further down the pecking order.

It has been reported that Liverpool would be open to allowing Minamino to leave on a permanent basis this month if they receive an appropriate offer, and the Japanese international may want to move on now in order to get more minutes on the pitch elsewhere.

If he feels that Leeds can give him that, and Marcelo Bielsa is confident that Minamino could make a positive impact in his team, then this could be a transfer that makes sense for all parties, which may potentially get wrapped up in the remaining hours of this month's transfer window.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: Rumours, Deadline and Everything You Need to Know

News Now - Sport News