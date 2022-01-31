League of Legends LEC: Week 3 Day 1 Roundup

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With week three having been completed of the League of Legends European Championships (LEC), we can now take a look at the results.

With day one having taken place last Friday, fans of the hugely popular fantasy RPG got to see action from the start of what was a thrilling weekend, with many games being played out between the top teams as well as clashes between the teams at the bottom.

Day one was packed as we got to see the two current league leaders face off against each other, as well as G2 vs Misfits which would give many players of the game a lot to look forward to.

But if you didn’t watch the games, you missed out on an incredible weekend, many players of the game are probably wondering who beat who.

Well, wonder no more! Scroll down to find out everything that went on during League of Legends LEC week three, day one:

Team BDS (w) vs Astralis

Astralis continue their losing streak with a poor performance against fellow bottom of the league team, in what should have been a close game.

Team BDS had a great game against Astralis with their Top Laner and Jungler leading the line with a 26% and 32% damage share each, the two players put out dominant performances carrying their team to victory.

BDS controlled the game after taking four dragons while Astralis managed to take failed to take any, as well as winning a team fight that led to BDS ending the game with one final push through the Bot Lane - finishing the game with eight towers taken while only losing one of theirs.

EXCEL vs MAD Lions (w)

A game of carries. This game as mentioned in the preview was a game that would be decided by the ADC’s and Mid Laners - and this is exactly what happened.

Despite EXCEL’s ADC putting out a 31% damage share, it wasn’t enough as MAD Lions ADC and Mid Laner shared a 58% damage share between them helping to carry MAD Lions to a comfortable victory.

MAD won the game with double the kills of EXCEL - as well as claiming eight towers to three in what was a 40-minute long game full of excitement. As well as this, MAD managed to take four dragons while EXCEL only managed one.

Vitality (w) vs SK Gaming

A dominant victory but a bloody one as ‘Super Team’ Vitality take down SK Gaming.

This game was one that saw Vitality’s Bot Lane rather quiet with mid, jungle and top doing the heavy lifting.

Vitality won the game with a 10k gold lead while completely taking over the map with nine towers being taken as well as three inhibitors, while SK Gaming could only manage one tower.

An easy victory which saw them win every Lane. More signs of what is to come from the favourites of this year’s LEC.

Rogue (w) vs Fnatic

The biggest game of the day! The two teams at the top of the league, both of whom are undefeated until this game.

Rogue continue their impressive form that carried over from last season as they took down the joint-favourites - in what could now be a three-horse race for first place.

Rogue completely dominated Fnatic with a 10k gold lead as well as taking 18 kills to Fnatics four. Their opponents were only able to take three towers and two dragons while Rogue claimed nine towers and three dragons, as well as a Baron which helped them close out the game in what was a dominant win.

Rogue proved that they are still the dominant force in the LEC.

G2 (w) vs Misfits

G2 and Misfits proved to be one hell of a game with this, arguably, being the closest and most kill-thirsty fixture of the split so far, with the gold difference being only being 600 gold between them.

G2 managed to get 27 kills while Misfits only took 16, but don’t let this scoreline throw you off! It was Misfits who looked like they were going to take the win with them having ten towers to G2’s eight as well as having G2 on the back foot with their Nexus wide open.

It was thanks to an Elder Dragon going towards Misfits that led to them winning a team fight which led to them pushing G2 back into their base and coming all too close to winning the game but then G2 aced them ad pushed right to the Misfits base and simply win the game.

Against all odds, G2 won the game against the run of play after the last few minutes went completely the way of Misfits

An absolute thriller!

