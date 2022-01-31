West Ham transfer news: 'Deal off' – Fresh deadline day update emerges

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A West Ham United deadline day move for Duje Caleta-Car is now ‘off the table’, reliable journalist Pete O’Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT this lunchtime.



David Moyes has been looking to strengthen his backline during the January transfer window, but it appears as though he has suffered a late blow in his bid to bring the Croatian to the London

Stadium.

What's the latest on West Ham?

The Irons went into January looking like needing defensive reinforcements after injuries suffered by Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna, however the quicker than expected return to action for the former duo meant there was slightly less of an urge to strengthen.

That said, the Irons don’t have a great deal of depth in the centre-back positions, which perhaps suggests why talk had emerged in the last couple of days that they were in advanced talks with Marseille over a move for the 6 ft 4 defender.



Given West Ham are very much still in the Europa League and in contention for a top-four Premier League finish, it would surely be a bit of a travesty should they go through the whole month without making a single new addition.



Of course, the potential Covid restrictions have also hurt a lot of top flight clubs in recent months, making squad size even more important.



Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: Rumours, Deadline and Everything You Need to Know

What did O’Rourke say about Caleta-Car on deadline day?

Providing an update on the mooted more, O’Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: “From what I'm hearing, I think this deal is off the table right now.

“They’ve been looking at the Croatian for most of this transfer window to see if I could get him to come to the London Stadium.



“West Ham were in touch with Marseille, but from what I’ve heard is that Marseille have moved the goalposts later on in this deal, and it looks like Caleta-Car will be staying in France.”

Could West Ham do any other business today?

Having had ambitious enquiries rejected for Leeds United duo Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips this week, the Irons have also been linked with a big-money move for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, but nothing materialised as things stand.

1 of 15 Do you know this obscure West Ham United footballer from the 1990s? Gavin Holligan David Terrier Adrian Whitbread Neil Finn

It looks as though the latter will prove to be a tough one to get done before the 11pm cut-off point, but you can never say never on deadline day and we can expect David Sullivan, Moyes and co to be working right up until tonight exploring the opportunities that could come their way.

News Now - Sport News