Shane McMahon is set to be a permanent fixture on TV in the run-up to WrestleMania, after his surprise comeback at the Royal Rumble.

We hadn’t seen Shane O’Mac on WWE TV since he lost his Hell in a Cell match with Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 21 in April last year. However, the 52-year-old made a shock return at Saturday night’s Royal Rumble event in St Louis.

Entering at number 28, McMahon managed to eliminate former for Kevin Owens before making his way to the final three and eventually being dumped out of the match by winner, Brock Lesnar.

Now it seems the appearance wasn’t a one off for McMahon. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Shane will be part of both the upcoming Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia and then compete at this year’s WrestleMania in Dallas.

Noting that McMahon “has a match on the books but it was said to have not been finalized a few days ago which is evidently why they did no angle with him.”

Shane McMahon has competed at WrestleMania on eight different occasions, most memorably against his father at WrestleMania 17 as well as the impressive opener with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 33 and his infamous Hell in the Cell match against Undertaker in 2016.

The news that he's set for yet another big spot in Dallas this April, will not please WWE fans who where underwhelmed by his return as a 'surprise entrant' at the Royal Rumble.

