Tottenham transfer news: Spurs in 'advanced talks' over £21.6m ace, deal expected to happen

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham attacker Bryan Gil is in talks with Valencia over a loan move to the La Liga side, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Gil has struggled for chances since he signed from Sevilla last summer and will be hoping to improve his game-time back in Spain.

What's the latest news with Gil?

It simply hasn't worked out for Gil since he signed for Tottenham for £21.6m in a deal that saw Erik Lamela move in the opposite direction. He has shown glimpses of his quality in Europe, but has found the going tough in the Premier League.

With some of Tottenham's other attacking players out in the cold, Gil was used off the bench by Antonio Conte recently, but he didn't play more than 28 minutes in a single top-flight match.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: Rumours, Deadline and Everything You Need to Know

Furthermore, Gil was unable to discover his best position, which made it hard for him to cement at regular place in the side. Therefore, with Conte on the verge of bringing in at least one attacker on deadline day, the 20-year-old looks to have taken up the opportunity to make a swift return to Spain.

A video has circulated on Twitter of Gil back in his homeland and O'Rourke believes that a deal is not far off being completed, with discussions at an advanced stage.

1 of 8 Do you know this obscure player Tottenham signed in the January transfer window? Mounir El Hamdaoui Hélder Postiga Stéphane Dalmat Noé Pamarot

What did O'Rourke say about Gil?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Bryan Gil is in advanced talks with Valencia, so I expect that deal to happen."

Rangnick not at Old Trafford next season?! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

What are Gil's stats this season?

It's been a pretty sorry campaign for the youngster. He might have made his senior debut for Spain in the Nations League, but his contributions for Tottenham have been virtually non-existent.

In 20 appearances across all competitions, eight of which have been starts, Gil has chipped in with just one assist and is still waiting for his first Spurs goal.

1 of 8 Do you know this obscure player Tottenham signed in the January transfer window? Mounir El Hamdaoui Hélder Postiga Stéphane Dalmat Noé Pamarot

The majority of Gil's outings were in much-changed sides, although his attacking output has been less than convincing, even when playing against weaker opposition in Europe.

Therefore, with Conte hoping to strengthen his squad before the window closes, Gil moving back to Spain is probably the best outcome for all parties. It's likely to be a loan deal with no option to buy, but it wouldn't be overly surprising to see the attacker return to Spain on a permanent basis in the summer.

News Now - Sport News