FIFA Mobile: How to Buy and Change Kits

Many in the gaming community are loving FIFA Mobile and we have revealed all the ways in which you can buy and change kits in the football game.

FIFA players are currently enjoying the new season of FIFA Mobile, which was recently released in January 2022, and this new season saw an abundance of new game modes and gameplay updates.

Due to this new season, many new players are giving FIFA Mobile a go, and with new gameplay, it is understandable that people want to give it a go.

The FIFA franchise is massively popular in the gaming industry and FIFA Mobile and FIFA 22 see hundreds of thousands of gamers play the game on a daily basis.

Can You Buy Kits in FIFA Mobile?

Many in the gaming community will be wondering whether you can buy kits in FIFA Mobile. Sadly, you cannot buy FIFA Kits on the market or from the store; however, you can buy kits on FIFA Mobile via Star Pass. You can buy them using real money.

What is great about the kits in the game is the fact that some of them are event kits specifically designed for Ultimate Team. We typically see some great bright kits with some lovely designs which players love.

How to Change Your Kit in FIFA Mobile

There is one way to change your kit in FIFA Mobile and it is really simple to do. It only takes a minute to do. Just follow these simple steps:

Step One: First, you find and click the on the Customisation menu at the bottom of the screen.

Step Two: You then select Kits from the tabs menu.

Step Three: After this, all you have to do is drag the kit you want your team to wear in the Kits Inventory. This can be located to the left of the screen.

Kits are a big thing for the FIFA community as it adds a lot a unique customisation aspect to the FIFA Mobile kit. No doubt you will want to make the Ultimate Team you have built feel like your own, and you can also change your badge as well.

You are able to choose both a home and away kit from the hundreds available in the game.

