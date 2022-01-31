Dana White explains why Floyd Mayweather hasn't paid Logan Paul

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Floyd Mayweather hasn't paid Logan Paul for their boxing exhibition because 'the commission isn't overseeing it'.

Or so Dana White says anyway.

During an appearance on the Full Send podcast, the UFC president claimed the problem is because the fight was not officially sanctioned by the Florida State Boxing Commission.

"Well, here's what happens when you go in and do these fights, you do these fights that are exhibitions or whatever, the commission isn't overseeing it," the 52-year-old American revealed on the podcast.

"Let's say I did a fight with Mike, I got Mike fighting Francis or something, the athletic commission gets the money upfront, so they pay the fighters, they don't have to wait."

White said it used to be a huge issue - even to this day - as promoters sought to exploit their fighters for max profits.

He explained: "That was the big problem in the past is that these boxing promoters would come in and they wouldn't make as much money as they thought they were going to do so they would stiff the fighters and not pay the guys and that's why these regulations are in place in these different states."

While that is still the case in some places, fighters can get paid much quicker elsewhere

"And that's why - I don't want to s--- on any of the other states - but you want to fight in like Nevada or California, the guys that have a strong athletic commission," the UFC chief confessed.

Mayweather, 45, has teased an exhibition bout with 20-year-old YouTube star 'Money Kicks' - real name Rashed Belhasa - in Dubai.

Jake Paul even claimed he wants to fight the man who beat up his brother.

But Logan has warned Belhasa - the son of billionaire Saif Ahmed Belhasa - over a FaceTime chat that he may not actually get paid for sharing the ring with one of the greatest to ever do it.

He said: "I love you but you're not going to beat Floyd - he's good bro.

"So here are the options; you get to say you fought Floyd Mayweather but you're going to get 'knocked the f--- out'.

"If you're going to do it, you have to keep it on the down low, and I'm not going to lie, it would have to be in round one.

"What he did with that Japanese boxer, he's probably trying to do that with you.

"Here's a couple of things you've got to know. You'll be doing this strictly for the exposure.

"He's got a bit of an issue with paying people, I'm still chasing money from him which sucks."

