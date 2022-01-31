Star Wars Eclipse: New Leaks Reveal Open-World Game Design and More Features

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Star Wars Eclipse is an upcoming title from Quantic Dream, and new leaks appear to indicate what will be coming in the next game set in the iconic franchise.

Several elements of the game were revealed, and it looks as though fans will be getting a cross between The Last of Us and Jedi Fallen Order.

Whilst nothing is confirmed by the developers themselves, we can only hope that at least some of what has been leaked turns out to be legitimately the case.

Here’s everything you need to know regarding the latest leaks regarding Star Wars Eclipse and what players can expect to see when it is finally released.

Star Wars Eclipse Leaks

Noted industry insider AccountNGT recently confirmed the following regarding the game, indicating that the game will be an open-world title with an action-adventure base:

“Recap of everything I know on Quantic Dream's next projects

Star Wars Eclipse

Action-Adventure

Based on interactive storytelling

Open World

Quantic Dream Montreal is working on multiplayer, gameplay and level design aspects

Traditional action gameplay (Jedi Fallen Order-like for combat to have an example)

A mix of story and gameplay (The Last Of Us took as an inspiration)

Quantic Dream Montreal are working on gameplay prototypes

They have difficulty hiring staff”

Whilst the general feeling appears to be excitement from gamers, there are some that are cautious about the upcoming title.

One player noted on Twitter in reaction to the leaks: “Yikes. This sounds like a nightmare to develop given the engine they are working with.

“I wish the developers all the best but this is incredibly ambitious and if rumours about bad work culture are correct such a demanding project could end up crushing many people.”

Hopefully, Quantum Dream are able to live up to the expectations that fans are putting on Star Wars Eclipse!

Quantum Dream has also released the likes of Heavy Rain, Detroit: Become Human, Fahrenheit, Nomad Soul and Beyond 2 Souls, so they have a pretty good track record in storyline-driven games.

