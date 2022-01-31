Newcastle transfer news: £15m Bruce signing could leave St James' Park today

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Matt Targett's impending Newcastle United arrival could result in Jamal Lewis exiting St James' Park before tonight's 11pm deadline, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Magpies have been busy in the transfer market and it appears left-back Lewis could be surplus to requirements as a result of their latest signing.

What's the latest news involving Lewis and Targett?

Football Insider have revealed Newcastle are ready to send Lewis out on loan for the remainder of the season.

The report suggests head coach Eddie Howe has given the green light for the 24-year-old to seek more game-time away from St James' Park and a drop into the Championship could be in the offing before the end of the day.

Newcastle forked out £15million during Steve Bruce's reign to sign Lewis from Norwich City less than 18 months ago, but he has failed to make the left-back slot his own.

His involvement is set to become even more limited as Howe has made the move to agree a loan deal with Aston Villa for Targett.

The 26-year-old was, this morning, seen arriving on Tyneside for his medical ahead of completing the switch until the end of the season.

Targett was a regular starter at Villa Park but has lost his place in the side since Lucas Digne made the switch from Everton in a deal worth up to £25million.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about the situation?

O'Rourke understands Lewis could be moved on to make room in Newcastle's squad for the incoming Targett.

The journalist believes Howe would sanction his exit due to falling down the pecking order at St James' Park.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "I'm hearing Jamal Lewis could be a player that Newcastle might move on before the close of the window to free up space in the squad.

"Now Matt Targett is coming in and likely to be first choice at left-back."

How has Lewis performed since joining Newcastle?

Lewis' big-money switch to Tyneside has not gone to plan as he has only made 32 appearances for the club.

In fact, the full-back has been an unused substitute in the Premier League more times than the amount of starts he has made in the competition for Newcastle.

Lewis has featured on just six occasions since the campaign got underway and been offered four starts since Howe's November appointment as head coach.

However, he has still been a regular feature in the Northern Ireland squad, taking his number of caps up to 26.

