Aston Villa transfer news: 'Firmly interested' - Gerrard tipped to move for £50m star

Aston Villa could make a late move for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma if Douglas Luiz departs in the final hours of the transfer window, according to Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

Steven Gerrard was appointed as the Midlands club's head coach in November and has bolstered his squad by welcoming Philippe Coutinho, Lucas Digne, Calum Chambers and Robin Olsen to Villa Park since the turn of the year, but the 41-year-old could be in the market for another big-money signing.

What's the latest news involving Bissouma?

The Telegraph have revealed Villa are mulling over whether to make a second bid for Bissouma after missing out on Juventus defensive midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.

The report suggests Gerrard has already tried to tempt Brighton into selling the Mali international by lodging a £25million bid earlier in the window, but it was rejected by the south coast club.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are also understood to be eyeing a late swoop for the 25-year-old.

The Athletic claimed earlier this month that it would take a bid in the region of £50million for Brighton to entertain selling Bissouma.

However, he has entered the final 18 months of his £25,000-per-week deal, meaning the Seagulls could make considerably less money in the summer if they fail to cash-in now or persuade Bissouma to pen an extended contract.

If Villa were to meet Brighton's demands, Bissouma would become the most expensive signing in the club's history.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Bissouma?

Taylor believes the possibility of Villa returning to Brighton with an improved bid could rest on current defensive midfielder Luiz's future.

Luiz has been the subject of interest throughout the transfer window and, like Bissouma, has entered the final year-and-a-half of his contract.

Should the Brazilian leave Villa Park, Taylor reckons Bissouma could be the option Gerrard goes for.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "If they're looking for a potential upgrade, one would obviously be Bissouma.

"If Villa moved for Bissouma today, it wouldn't surprise me at all. I know they're firmly interested but, obviously, Brighton are pretty clear that they don't want to sell and they don't want to lose any of their key players this month."

What clubs are tracking Luiz?

MailOnline have revealed that Tottenham are tempted to make a late swoop for Luiz.

The report suggests the north Londoners could test Villa's resolve by tabling a bid worth £32million.

It comes after The Athletic claimed Spurs' arch-rivals Arsenal have also been keeping tabs on the 23-year-old.

It is understood Luiz is one of four midfield targets who were added to Gunners boss Mikel Arteta's shortlist last week.

