Epic Seven Patch Notes February 3rd 2022: Leaks, Information and Everything You Need to Know

Epic Seven is a free-to-play 2D RPG that is currently available on iOS and Android platforms, but what is the latest update for the game?

The originally Super Creative developed game sees players explore the epic title's world through the adventure mode, which is brimming with anime cutscenes that detail the game story and individual special attacks.

Here's everything you need to know about the latest version of Epic Seven, including the leaks, updates and full patch notes.

Leaks

Noted Epic Seven leaker site e7Leaks has given the following information regarding the latest update of the game.

Here is what you can expect to see in the latest update of Epic Seven:

Official - New Mystic Rotation: Lionheart Cermia & Watcher Schuri [Intro]

Likely - Episode 4 - Chapter 4, East Khan

Likely - Adin's Awakening (Skill Tree) (Tied to Chapter 4)

Here's some of the content that has been released in the last month or so of Epic Seven updates:

Jan 27, 2022 [Patch Note] No Maintenance

Official - New Hero Banner: Peira + Goblet of Oath [Intro]

Official - New Side Story: The Path of Vengeance

Jan 20, 2022 [Patch Note] Maintenance

Official - New Exclusive Equipments (Tenebria, Melissa, Great Chief Khawana) (8 week cycle)

Official - New Guardian: Kazran (January) [Preview]

Official - Expeditions: Open Recruitment

Official - Limited Hero Banner: Cerise + Guiding Light

Official - Hero Banner: Charles + Justice for All

Jan 13, 2022 [Patch Note] No Maintenance

Official - Side Story: Thuggish Angel Roseria

Official - Hero Banner: Cermia + Border Coin

Official - Hero Banner: Cecilia + Rise of a Monarch

Official - Powder Shop Refresh

We will update this page with information on the February 3rd 2022 leaks as and when more are revealed to the player base!

Patch Notes

We will update this page with the official patch notes for the latest edition of Epic Seven as and when it is released by the developers.

