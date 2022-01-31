Everton transfer news: Toffees 'make approach' to massive club over £54m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton have made a last-ditch approach to sign Luka Jovic from Real Madrid, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Toffees have been relatively quiet this month, but the Serbian international has emerged as a deadline day target for incoming manager Frank Lampard.

What's the latest news with Jovic?

It's generally been a January to forget for Everton, who've sacked their manager and have been dragged into a relegation battle following some poor form.

But the Merseysiders are ending the month in positive fashion. Not only are they on the verge of appointing Lampard as Rafael Benitez's replacement, but Donny van de Beek is expected to become their second January signing once his loan deal from Manchester United is confirmed.

Furthermore, according to the Telegraph, Everton are pushing for a late move to sign Jovic from Real Madrid. The 24-year-old signed from Eintracht Frankfurt two-and-a-half years ago but has scored just three goals and added only four assists in 47 appearances.

Jovic returned to Frankfurt last January but was unable to rediscover the form that convinced Madrid to pay £54m for his services. And after playing just 240 minutes in La Liga this season, the central player could be on the move once again.

What did O'Rourke say about Jovic?

When asked about Everton's interest, O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "Everton have made an approach to Real Madrid for Jovic and are looking to convince the player to move."

What are Jovic's stats this season?

In 2018-2019, Jovic was one of the hottest prospects in European football. He scored an incredible 27 goals that season, 10 of which came in the Europa League as Frankfurt reached the last four before losing on penalties to Chelsea. Jovic also chipped in with seven assists, taking his tally to 34 goal involvements in under 50 games.

But since leaving Germany, Jovic's attacking output has been poor. Overall, for Madrid, he's been directly involved in just seven goals in two-and-a-half seasons.

Jovic did score one and assist another in a victory at Real Sociedad before Christmas, but he's hardly had a look in under Carlo Ancelotti this term.

That was his only La Liga start, while his only other starts came in a dead rubber Champions League tie with Inter Milan and Copa de Rey game at Elche, highlighting his troubled time at the club.

